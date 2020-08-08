Darius Boyd quits Brisbane Broncos leadership group: report

Veteran Brisbane star Darius Boyd has quit the club’s leadership group due to a communication breakdown with coach Anthony Seibold.

Boyd reportedly made the decision a fortnight ago to step aside from any leadership duties.

The news comes after the Broncos were easily beaten by South Sydney on Friday night, in what Seibold described as the club’s most ‘resilient’ performance since the restart.

Boyd’s exit from the group means the Broncos no longer have leadership group meetings, instead “mentoring sessions” with Darren Lockyer.

Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks dejected after his team loses the round 12 NRL match (Getty)

Seibold told The Courier Mail the leadership group hasn’t been ditched altogether but has been split into two.

The senior leadership group is made up of Alex Glenn, Matt Lodge, Ben Te’o, and Tevita Pangai Jr. A second group of young leaders consists of Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas, and Brodie Croft.

“The leadership group has two groups within it,” Lockyer said.

“There are individuals there who are developing leaders such as Pat Carrigan, Payne Haas and Brodie Croft and then there are the experienced leaders like Alex Glenn, Matt Lodge, Ben Te’o and Tevita.

“With the COVID restrictions, it has been difficult with me not in the bubble.

“The objective is try and drill down into the individual a bit more and tailor the messages to each guy to get the best out of them.”

Anthony Seibold under pressure. (Getty)

Boyd’s relationship with Seibold has soured since he was sacked as captain in pre-season, then axed as fullback before being moved to left centre this year.

The likes of Jamayne Isaako, Jack Bird, Anthony Milford and Tesi Niu were all given a shot at fullback this season but with all four unavailable, Seibold went to Boyd to fill the breach two weeks ago.

Boyd’s form at the back has been impressive since his return and the Broncos great threw a jab at his coach during the week when asked why wasn’t in the mix to play fullback earlier in the year.

“It’s a good question … you’d have to ask the coach,” he told Fox Sports.

“We’ve had a few conversations. I’ll keep them in-house. I’ve wanted to play fullback all year. I still think I’m the best fullback at the club.

“Seibs must have thought differently.”