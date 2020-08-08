Damien Hardwick laments Tigers’ lack of discipline, Caddy’s 100m penalty

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has admitted his side needs to improve on being more disciplined after a crucial 100m penalty early in the fourth quarter of its loss to Port Adelaide.

With Port Adelaide holding a 11-point lead just minutes into the final term, Dustin Martin gave away a free kick and a 50m penalty in the Tigers’ half of the ground after lashing out at Tom Rockliff following a tackle.

However, the worst was to follow for Richmond, with Josh Caddy giving away another 50m penalty due to blocking Rockliff’s run up the ground, despite multiple warnings from the umpire.

Hardwick admits his side needs to be more disciplined going forward after giving away silly free kicks (Getty)

Caddy’s indiscretion left Hardwick seeing red at the time, with vision of the coaching box showing the veteran coach mouthing “Get out of the f—–g way, Josh!” before almost throwing his headset.

Following the match, Hardwick touched on the Caddy incident, and the Tigers’ general lack of discipline around the ground.

“That’s a disappointing one obviously and hopefully Josh learns from it. It was just poor, really poor,” he said.

“The 50 metre (penalties) are disappointing, there’s no doubt. It’s something we ask our guys to play to the line and sometimes they’re going to step over it, but they’ll address it.

Jack Riewoldt and his teammates trudge off Adelaide Oval after the loss to Port Adelaide (Getty)

“As leaders they’ll sit down and sort that out. We’ve got to get better in that area.

“I think free kicks against, we are always relatively poor in that part of the game, a lot of it is because of the way we play, but we’ve got to tighten up a little bit from a discipline point of view.”

Caddy was also slammed by Hawks legend Jason Dunstall in the commentary box for not getting out of the way.

“We talk about Richmond’s experience, how they’ve been there done that, how they tend to do all the right things – this is the complete opposite for them,” he told Fox Footy.

“What on Earth is Josh Caddy doing!? That’s somebody that doesn’t know the rules.”