Cryptocurrency News From Japan: August 2 – August 8 in Review
This week’s headlines from Japan included Coincheck readying its digital shareholder meeting solution, GMO Coin announcing negative leverage trading fees, Decurret testing transactions with a power company, Japanese authorities proposing tax changes, and Japanese finance company FISCO developing apps for shareholder voting and staking.
Check out some of this week’s crypto and blockchain headlines, originally reported by Cointelegraph Japan.
