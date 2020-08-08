‘Crypto Mom’ SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Voted in Until 2025 By Cointelegraph

‘Crypto Mom’ SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Voted in Until 2025
United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Commissioner Hester Peirce has been confirmed for a second term, lasting through 2025.
The news will be welcome for the crypto industry, as Peirce has, in the course of her first term, acquired the affectionate moniker of “crypto mom” as a result of her nuanced and positive regulatory vision for cryptocurrencies. Her new term as commissioner will last until June 5, 2025.
