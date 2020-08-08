Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on August 8

The latest:

Canadian dies of coronavirus while in U.S. immigration custody in Virginia.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000.

South Africa’s coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000.

Face masks become mandatory in more indoor places in England, Scotland.

Bikers descend on Sturgis, S.D., for rally — with scant COVID-19 precautions.

Brazil is approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

That comes five months after the first reported case in a nation of 210 million, which has not shown signs of slowing the disease. Brazil has reported an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported a total of 2,962,442 confirmed cases and 99,572 deaths — tolls second only to the United States. As in many countries, experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

The non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses and a thousand red balloons on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach on Saturday.

Red balloons are released to honour the victims of COVID-19 in a demonstration on Copacabana beach on Saturday. (Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press)

“It’s very sad. Those 100,000 represent various families, friends, parents, children,” said Marcio Silva, 55, who lost his children in the pandemic and joined the tribute.

In France, the glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors. The area is renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties.

France already has made mask-wearing mandatory in all public indoor spaces. Wearing a mask outdoors is also mandatory in some crowded parts of Marseille, France’s second-largest city. Paris will enforce a similar measure on Monday.

More French cities and towns, especially in tourist areas, are imposing mask requirements as France’s virus infections creep back up. More than 2,000 new cases were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day increase since May.

France ranks seventh in the world with more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

Tourists wearing masks walk by a sunbather in Saint-Tropez, France, on Saturday. (Daniel Cole/The Associated Press)

People in Britain must also wear masks in most indoor settings starting Saturday as the country tries to squash a rise in coronavirus infections that has followed the easing of lockdown measures.

England and Scotland now require face-coverings in most indoor spaces, including places of worship, museums, cinemas, banks and libraries. They were already mandatory in shops and on public transit.

A swath of northern England has been put under tougher restrictions that bar households from mixing, after a surge in infections that authorities blame partly on people meeting up in homes and pubs. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,500, the highest in Europe.

Notices on a bus shelter advise people to maintain a social distance and wear face coverings in the city centre of Preston, U.K., on Saturday. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

India has recorded 933 fatalities in the past hours as fresh infections surged by another 61,537 cases to reach nearly 2.1 million. The Health Ministry says the total deaths touched 42,518, including more than 20,000 in the past 30 days. An average of about 50,000 new cases are reported each day since mid-June.

The ministry asked state authorities to test grocery shop workers and street vendors, saying that if undetected they can potentially spread infection to a large number of people.

India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the U.S. and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths, but its fatality rate of about two per cent is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries. Even as India has maintained comparatively low mortality rates, the disease has spread widely across the country.

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample from a person to test for the COVID-19 in New Delhi on Saturday. (Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia‘s Queensland state has closed road access from neighbouring New South Wales because of the coronavirus outbreak. Only essential workers and locals living along the boundary will be allowed to enter Queensland. Police say nearly 150 people had been turned away in the early hours of the shutdown.

Queensland’s chief health officer has declared New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, which contains the national capital of Canberra, to be coronavirus hot spots.

That led to Queensland closing its southern border for the second since the coronavirus crisis began.

WATCH | What Australia’s COVID-19 spike could mean for Canada:

Australia had been considered a COVID-19 success story, but a regional outbreak in Melbourne has now exploded to hundreds of new cases a day, which could have impacts as far away as Canada. 1:58

South Africa‘s number of confirmed coronavirus deaths has surpassed 10,000. The Departmenr of Health said the country with the world’s fifth-largest caseload now has 553,188 cases and 10,210 deaths.

South Africa makes up more than half the infections on the African continent, where the total number of cases this past week surpassed one million. Experts say the actual number of cases is several times that amount, given the shortage of testing materials, and people can have the virus without symptoms.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases tops 19.4 million and more than 722,000 people have died.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 119,221 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 103,566 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,013.

A 72-year-old Canadian man from Richmond Hill, Ont., died of COVID-19 at a Virginia hospital on Wednesday, four weeks after being transferred there from an immigration detention centre that has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19. Now, his devastated family is speaking out, saying his death could have been avoided.

WATCH | Family speaks out after Canadian man dies of COVID-19 in ICE custody:

James Hill died of COVID-19 while in the custody of U.S. immigration enforcement while awaiting deportation to Canada. 2:11

The first new case in Newfoundland and Labrador since July 26 is tied to the television show Hudson & Rex, sources have told News.

The province’s Department of Health said there is one new travel-related case of COVID-19, a woman who was asymptomatic while travelling on a flight from Toronto to St. John’s on Thursday.

In an interview with News on Friday afternoon, Hudson & Rex producer Paul Pope said all COVID-19 precautions on set were followed and that the case was found through regular private testing.

To date, labs across 🇨🇦 have tested 4,367,208 people for <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19,lt;/a,gt;, w an average ~3% positive overall. Over the past week, an average of 48,360 people have been tested daily (w ~1% +ve) as <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/publichealth?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#publichealth,lt;/a,gt; continues to <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TestandTrace?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TestandTrace,lt;/a,gt;. —@CPHO_Canada

In Manitoba, the province’s second-largest city is dealing with a significant outbreak of COVID-19. The cluster has been linked to a traveller from Eastern Canada who did not self isolate when they arrived in Brandon. The 17 new cases include 10 workers at the local Maple Leaf Foods pork-processing plant.

Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, is calling for production at the plant to be halted.

WATCH | Parents and public health agencies concerned about back-to-school safety:

As Ontario parents continue to press the government for stronger safety measures when schools reopen, public health agencies are making statements that seem to reinforce the parents’ arguments. 1:53

In Toronto, the head of a centre providing before- and after-school care has expressed concerns that children are attending from different schools — creating “too many bubbles.”

Paul Parker, president of Brant Street Daycare, said the provincial government isn’t providing enough direction, especially for child-care centres that serve several schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Friday that daycares will be able to expand their numbers to pre-COVID capacity on Sept. 1. He said there will be strict protocols, including cleaning and requiring all child-care staff to wear masks at all times.

In Saskatchewan, Minister of Education Gord Wyant said that as of now, mask use will not be mandatory in classrooms in September, although the province is “actively considering” their use.