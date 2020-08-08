Clay Warker and Wife Are Not Surprised by Fifth Pregnancy

Instagram

The 50-year-old country legend and his wife Jessica Walker claim in a new interview that ‘welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing.’

Clay Walker and his wife, Jessica Craig, are expecting another child. However, the country legend claimed that his wife’s fifth pregnancy “was not a surprise.”

The “Rumor Has It” crooner broke the happy news exclusively to PEOPLE. “Our kids all have a really good foundation and because our family is rock solid, welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing,” he stated.

On the reason why the expecting couple were not stunned by the pregnancy, Clay explained that his wife was “very in tune with her body and knows what’s going on.” Still, the parent-to-be admitted their 10-year-old daughter Mary-Elizabeth was not happy upon learning about the gender of her impending sibling.

“The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours. There were some tears shed, I won’t lie,” Clay spilled while laughing. He further added, “It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we’re not in control of that. We don’t decide if it’s a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while.”

Despite Mary-Elizabeth’s initial disappointment, Clay mentioned that he expects both she and her 12-year-old brother, William, will be a great help when the baby comes. “There is that comfort of knowing there’s a good foundation for his three brothers, (including) the one that’s coming – that I’m gonna have some help, some reinforcement,” he said.

Beside praising his kids, Clay also showered his wife of 13 years with compliments. “I can honestly say that she’s a saint, and everyone around her knows it too,” he gushed. “She absolutely loves being a mom. It’s the toughest job on Earth, and I wish there was more adoration and homage paid to mothers because there’s not a more unselfish way of life than being a mom. It’s tough. And it’s worth it.”

The 50-year-old went on to reveal that his baby boy is due to arrive in the second week of January 2021. He and his wife have also planned to name their bundle of joy after his great-great grandfather, Christian. “Everyone called him ‘The Dane’ and Jess and I are really excited to be able to name [our son] after that man,” he shared.

Clay and his wife, Jessica, are already parents to four children. In addition to Mary-Elizabeth and William, they shared two boys together, 2-year-old Ezra and 7-year-old Elijah. The “What’s It to You” singer also had two older children, 24-year-old MaClay and 21-year-old Skylor, with ex-wife Lori Jayne Lampson.