Chinese Schools Can’t Keep Up With Demand for Blockchain By Cointelegraph

Chinese Schools Can’t Keep Up With Demand for Blockchain
As the blockchain industry keeps expanding across China, there are concerns that the academic sector is failing to keep up with demand for comprehensive, undergraduate, blockchain-related educational programs.
The head of the Digital Economy Development Research Center at the Beijing-based Communication University of China, Sun Daojun, said the first batch of “blockchain graduates” will start courses later this year and complete their studies in 2024.
