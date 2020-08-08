China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, vs 31 day earlier By

Home Business China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, vs 31 day earlier...

BEIJING () – China reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 8, down from 31 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Sunday.

Among the new cases, 15 were locally transmitted and eight were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

Some 45 people were discharged on Saturday and there are still 817 active cases in the country, including 43 severe cases.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,619, with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

