Charlie Cameron knee injury sends scare through Brisbane Lions camp despite impressive win

The Brisbane Lions will be sweating over a knee injury to star forward Charlie Cameron, despite collecting yet another impressive win.

After being challenged early, the Lions used a blistering second-quarter spurt of five consecutive goals to eventually run out 14. 12. (96) to 11. 6. (72) winners at the Gabba.

However, the win was soured late in the fourth quarter when Cameron limped off after suffering a knee injury in a marking contest.

Cameron approached the ball on the run but appeared to hyper-extend his left knee upon landing, before writhing in pain on the turf.

Charlie Cameron’s knee injury sent shockwaves through the Brisbane Lions camp despite the win (Getty)

Brisbane will be optimistic that Cameron avoided serious injury after he managed to return to the field with his left knee heavily strapped, before eventually having it iced following the match.

The match-up saw the meeting of two of the most prolific ball-winners in the competition, in Brisbane’s Lachie Neale and Bulldogs star Jack Macrae.

Macrae became the first player to tally 40 disposals in the shortened 2020 season, while Neale likely banked multiple Brownlow votes with 36 disposals and a goal.

The Lions were also bolstered by the form of key forward Eric Hipwood, who nailed a season-high five goals, while Mitch Wallis led all Bulldogs with three majors.