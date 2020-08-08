Celebrities Who’ve Defended Ellen DeGeneres Amid Workplace Allegations

Bradley Lamb
Updated 21 minutes ago. Posted 22 minutes ago


The author of the piece, News reporter Krystie Lee Yandoli, interviewed 10 former employees, who spoke to the different ways the show has a problematic, racist, and uncomfortable working environment.”

Since the piece, Ellen has released this statement to Variety:

On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

And now, celebrities — who have never been employed at the show — are defending Ellen. Here’s what they are saying.

4.

Katy Perry:

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen &amp; on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light &amp; continual fight for equality that she has brought

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love &amp; a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️

5.

Jay Leno:

I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her. Jay Leno

6.

Scooter Braun:

Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.

7.

Ignacio “Nacho” Figuera:

9.

Nigel Lythgoe:

Having worked with Ellen DeGeneres on several occasions I can only say I have never seen her mistreat or embarrass anyone. In fact completely the opposite, she was wonderful with the contestants on #SYTYCD and IDOL. It appears some people are starting to enjoy Witch hunts again.

10.

Ashton Kutcher:

I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She &amp; her team have only treated me &amp; my team w/ respect &amp; kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.

12.

Alec Baldwin:

In the entertainment business, sometimes people can go too far in pursuit of a creative or commercial goal. Or people who work for you may do so. Having stated that, @TheEllenShow has always been kind to me. So...there’s that.

People have spoken out against celebrities defending Ellen, emphasizing how it invalidates the experiences of the workers.

Celebrities with their Ellen posts right now sound like “I can’t speak for Cinderella but I’ve only had wonderful experiences at the dinner parties hosted by her stepmother and stepsisters at the castle. Sending them so much love right now!”

Just wanna say that I have both worked behind the scenes of tv shows and been the celebrity guest on them and the two experiences are very different. Having a good time being a guest does not necessarily have anything to do with the experiences of the employees.

Celebs defending Ellen like: “she’s always been super nice to me, a fabulously famous and wealthy person, so she shouldnt have to deal with any hate for treating her nonfamous employees like shit”

Ellen has not further commented on the situation or the state of her show, but we will update you if she does.

