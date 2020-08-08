Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Slammed as Danger to Young Girls Over Their Collab ‘WAP’

California Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley says the song makes him want to ‘pour holy water in my ears,’ while political correspondent DeAnna Lorraine calls the song ‘vile.’

–

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s fans may be all ears to their recently released collaboration “WAP”, but not everyone shares the same feeling. Despite the so-called female empowerment anthem, the two rappers have been trashed online for their song.

James P. Bradley, a Republican running for a Congressional seat in California, took issue with their provocative lyrics. Claiming that he “accidentally” heard the song, he tweeted, “Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears.”

The politician expressed his concern about Cardi and Megan’s influence on young girls, writing, “I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” He went on speculating, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Former Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine also slammed the song as “disgusting” and “vile,” and disagreed with the notion that the song is a female empowerment anthem. She said the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and the “Savage” raptress are “completely wrong” if they think the song does “anything to empower women.”

Needless to say, the two political figures have faced backlash from the two raptress’ fans for calling out their favorite stars. One person questioned James’ claim that he unintentionally heard the song, responding to his tweet, ” ‘Accidentally’ [a face with tears of joy emoji] You’re trying to represent my district and this is the first I’ve heard from you? No, thanks.”

“I love how old white people love to complain about rap music but won’t acknowledge that 75% of all the revenue made by rap music comes from their children and grandchildren,” another added. A third user brought up First Lady Melania Trump’s old nude pictures and sarcastically wrote, “You’re totally right, they should do it the way @FLOTUS did it…. A prime example of a lady… Right???”

Someone else took a jab at the right-wing politician over his support for President Donald Trump, “The guy you vote for and support grabs pussies for s**ts and giggles and bangs porn stars when he’s bored. Careful you don’t drown in all that holy water.”

On DeAnna’s tweet, one person wrote back, “I’m interested to know how you have the time to comment on WAP but not the thousands of other amazing contributions made by Black women or Black men. You ‘care’ so much about the community and impressionable minds but what have you done outside of critique to uplift them?!!?!”