Bullish Bitcoin Price Trend Intact Even After BTC Retests $11.4K Support By Cointelegraph

Bullish Bitcoin Price Trend Intact Even After BTC Retests $11.4K Support
Earlier today (BTC) price abruptly dropped to $11,322 after topping out at $11,909.
The mild correction came as U.S. jobless claims fell to 1.2 million and U.S. markets opened slightly in the red but by the end of the day Dow and closed with a 0.7% and 0.17% gain.
