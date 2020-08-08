BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, LTC, ADA, LINK, BNB, CRO By Cointelegraph

Morgan Creek’s Anthony Pompliano believes that due to Fed’s poor track record with inflation targets, it might end up stoking “inflation at the exact moment that they should be reigning it in.” Pompliano anticipates “real estate, gold, and stocks” to rally much higher than the current levels, with Bitcoin (BTC) rising the most.

The United States Federal Reserve has been contemplating a change in the way it responds to a possible increase in inflation. Previously, the Fed would kickstart tightening if its models forecast a 2% inflation increase. However, this time, the Fed wants to allow inflation to stay above its 2% target before raising rates.

