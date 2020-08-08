Home Entertainment British Beauty MURDERED By Her Male Best Friend!! (Pics)

British Beauty MURDERED By Her Male Best Friend!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

A beautiful British woman trusted her longtime friend to walk her home from a party. Her childhood friend instead raped and murdered the beauty, and now he’s scheduled to serve the rest of his life in prison, MTO News has learned. 

RELATED ARTICLES

©