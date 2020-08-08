British Beauty MURDERED By Her Male Best Friend!! (Pics)

A beautiful British woman trusted her longtime friend to walk her home from a party. Her childhood friend instead raped and murdered the beauty, and now he’s scheduled to serve the rest of his life in prison, MTO News has learned.

On Thursday, Wesley Streete, 20, was convicted of murdering Keeley Bunker. He told the jury that Keeley was killed during “accidental sex”, but he jury did not buy his explanation.

Wesley was also convicted of two other counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, said to have happened in previous years.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years in jail.

Wesley and Keeley were childhood friends, who attended a rap concert together in Birmingham. After the concert, Wesley offered to walk his longtime friend home – and she agreed.

However, prosecutors said Wesley killed Keeley and then repeatedly lied to her family and police, initially claiming she was still alive when they parted ways.

After being arrested, Wesley claimed that the two had consensual sex, and Keeley’s death was an “accident.”