Brazil nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, US ‘shouldn’t’ lead WHO reform process

Brazil is approaching 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, while the US has been slammed for wanting to lead World Health Organisation reform process.

Brazil is approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

That comes five months after the first reported case in a nation of 210 million, which has not shown signs of slowing the disease.

Brazil has reported an average of more than 1000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported a total of 2,962,442 confirmed cases and 99,572 deaths — tolls second only to the United States.

As in many countries, experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

Germany and France have challenged Washington’s role in leading talks over reforming the World Health Organisation , citing the US decision to quit the global body.

Germany’s Health Ministry said the issue was discussed during a call of health ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies Thursday (local ).

In a statement Saturday, the ministry said that in view of the United States’ withdrawal from WHO, “Germany and France currently see no mandate for the US to lead the WHO reform process for the G7”.

“How can you be leading while you are leaving?” the ministry added.

The Trump administration, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year, has accused WHO of bowing to pressure from China in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Britain must wear masks in most indoor settings starting Saturday (local ) as the country tries to squash a rise in coronavirus infections that has followed the easing of lockdown measures.

England and Scotland now require face-coverings in most indoor spaces, including places of worship, museums, cinemas, banks and libraries. They were already mandatory in shops and on public transit.

A swath of northern England has been put under tougher restrictions that bar households from mixing, after a surge in infections that authorities blame partly on people meeting up in homes and pubs.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,500, the highest in Europe.

Arizona health officials have reported 1054 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 more deaths.

The figures from the Department of Health Services increased the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to nearly 186,000 and the reported death toll to 4137.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The hospitalisations for coronavirus and use of intensive care beds and ventilators have been declining since mid-July.

Meanwhile public health experts and officials say a decline in coronavirus testing last month has made it challenging to understand the virus and implement measures to limit its spread.

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors.

The area is renowned for high-end, freewheeling summer beach parties. France already has made mask-wearing mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

More French cities and towns, especially in tourist areas, are imposing mask requirements as France’s virus infections creep back up.

More than 2000 new cases were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day increase since May.

France ranks seventh in the world with more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

Italy added another 347 coronavirus infections to its official tally, a day after it surpassed the 500-case barrier for the first since late May.

Italy had 552 confirmed cases on Friday. With Saturday’s update from the health ministry, Italy’s daily caseload returns to the 200-300 range of new infections it has maintained for the past several weeks.

Government officials have urged Italians to keep their guard up, given Spain, France and Germany have seen daily infections top the 1000-mark recently after the easing of virus lockdown measures.

Hundreds of thousands of students in the isolated Gaza Strip are returning to schools that have reopened after five months of closure.

The Palestinian enclave came been spared a serious outbreak of the coronavirus for now.

There have been no known cases of community transmission among the two million residents of Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group took power in 2007.

Pakistan has announced that it will allow the full resumption of all types of international flights to and from the country’s airports from Sunday amid a steady decline in COVID-19 deaths and infections.

The announcement comes weeks after Pakistan partially reopened its airports for domestic and international commercial flights.

Earlier this week authorities allowed to resumption of domestic flights from all of the country’s airports.

A complete ban on domestic and international commercial flights was imposed in March when Pakistan enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Later, the restrictions were gradually eased and Pakistan witnessed a peak in virus deaths and infections in June.

Travellers arriving in Germany from most non-European Union countries and some regions within the bloc that have high numbers of coronavirus cases will have to undergo compulsory testing from Saturday.

The tests for people entering from so-called high risk regions are free for the first three days after arrival.

Travellers from those countries already have to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they can present a negative test.

German authorities are concerned about the rising number of cases in the country.

