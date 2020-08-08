Boosie Badazz Calls Black Women Shopping at Gucci ‘Donkeys of the Day’

Instagram

The hip-hop star has been speaking up against the fashion brand ever since it got caught in a controversy for selling a black sweater with red lips that resembled a blackface.

Boosie Badazz did not like what he saw at the mall on Friday, August 7. The hip-hop star, who is also known as Lil Boosie, documented his trip to a mall on Instagram Stories when he stumbled upon a long line of black women in front of a Gucci store, prompting him to clown them.

In one of the videos he uploaded on the photo-sharing site, Bossie filmed the long line as he could be heard saying in the background, “Look at that stupid a**es in front of Gucci. Look at that stupid a**es in front of Gucci. Black people do not like y’all.” He then repeated what he said, “Look at y’all stupid a**es in front of Gucci.”

Not stopping there, he began clowning them even more as he mimicked a cowboy. “Hee-haw. Ride that donkey. Hee-haw,” Boosie said. “Go spend all your f***ing money. Hee-haw. You f***ing donkey.” He additionally captioned the video, “Donkeys of the day.”





Boosie has been speaking up against Gucci ever since the fashion brand was under fire for selling a black sweater with red lips. The knit top featured a turtleneck that could be pulled up to the eyes like a balaclava and included a hole for the mouth surrounded by large lips, prompting people to call the outfit a “blackface” sweater.

Following the backlash, Gucci issued an apology and removed the item from their online and physical stores. “Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” the brand said in a statement. “We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores.”

The statement continued to read, “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”