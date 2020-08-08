Bollywood stars send their prayers to the victims of Air India plane crash

In a shocking turn of events last night, an Air India flight ended up skidding off the runway while landing at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Kerala. The incident put the lives of the 180 on board passengers at risk. Reports claim that the incident led to 14 deaths and leaving a total of 123 injured. Soon after the news broke, social media was filled with messages of people sharing their prayers for the affected. Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani too joined the people in sharing their condolences. Scroll below to read what they had to say.



T 3620 – A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..

Prayers .. ðÂÂÂ

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020

My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers…

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020

Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020









Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured. ðÂÂÂ

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2020

Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 7, 2020