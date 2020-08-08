Blockchain Energy Trading Pilot Using Bitcoin Sidechain Goes Live in LA By Cointelegraph

Blockchain Energy Trading Pilot Using Bitcoin Sidechain Goes Live in LA
Energy and transportation startup EVShare is launching a community energy-sharing pilot in Los Angeles.
The initiative, which received $20 million in partner funding and a $9 million grant from the California Energy Commission, is set to test the application of blockchain technology in managing a localized renewable energy grid.
