Bjork Puts Orchestra Concert Series on Hold Due to Coronavirus

WENN

The ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ hitmaker is forced to postpone her upcoming livestream series where she is set to team up with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra.

Bjork has postponed her upcoming Orkestral livestream series due to new coronavirus restrictions.

The singer had booked performances with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra, and Hamrahlio Choir, but they are now on hold.

The first concert was set to stream on Sunday (09Aug20), but the series will now begin on 29 August (20) after Icelandic government officials imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Another three shows have been booked for next month (Sept20).

<br />

“Despite the huge excitement around coming together on August 9th, it is of the utmost importance that the health and safety of everyone involved in the performance is ensured by following government regulations,” a statement from concert organisers reads. “Bjork and Iceland Airwaves are committed to doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus and will continue to monitor closely the recommendations of the authorities.”