Best Bluetooth Speakers To Pair With Amazon Echo Input in 2020

Supporting up to 12 hours of playtime thanks to rechargeable batteries, the Flip 4 Bluetooth can connect up to two different devices at the same time. It is also water-resistant, ideal for those who wish to use the speaker outside. Furthermore, Flip 4 also comes with voice assistant integration, as well as a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone. There is a newer Flip 5 available with improved sound output, battery, and waterproofing, but it will cost you more money.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};