Best Bluetooth Speakers To Pair With Amazon Echo Input in 2020

Supporting up to 12 hours of playtime thanks to rechargeable batteries, the Flip 4 Bluetooth can connect up to two different devices at the same time. It is also water-resistant, ideal for those who wish to use the speaker outside. Furthermore, Flip 4 also comes with voice assistant integration, as well as a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone. There is a newer Flip 5 available with improved sound output, battery, and waterproofing, but it will cost you more money.