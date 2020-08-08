Ben Affleck Set to Direct Chinatown Movie Drama

WENN

The ‘Argo’ filmmaker has been signed on to sit behind the lens for the upcoming adaptation of Sam Wasson’s ‘The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood’.

–

Ben Affleck is stepping back behind the camera to direct an adaptation of Sam Wasson’s book “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood“.

The “Argo” filmmaker, who stepped down as the director of “The Batman” to focus on personal health issues, will also write the script and produce, alongside “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, who owns the rights to the book, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of the 1974 Roman Polanski film, starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway.

Polanski, Nicholson, Dunaway and late movie mogul Robert Evans, who masterminded the “Chinatown” deal, will be portrayed by actors in Affleck’s movie. It is not clear if the Oscar winner will make an appearance in the film.

It will be his first directing job since 2016’s “Live by Night“.