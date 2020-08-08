Belarus opposition member detained ahead of presidential election: campaign team By

© . Supporters of presidential candidate Tikhanouskaya attend a rally in Minsk
MINSK () – Authorities in Belarus on Saturday detained Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the opposition campaign challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, the campaign team said.
Human rights groups say more than 1,300 people have been detained in a crackdown ahead of Sunday’s election in an attempt to clamp down on street protests that pose the biggest challenge in years to Lukashenko’s rule.
