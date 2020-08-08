Beirut braces for protests as grief over blast turns to fury

“Resign or hang,” read one posting for the demonstration that circulated online. It showed a cedar tree — the symbol of Lebanon — engulfed in flames and two nooses.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of anger among the population, already reeling from economic collapse that has pushed much of its middle class into poverty and chaffing from decades of political corruption and cronyism.

The fury has been directed at the full spectrum of Lebanon’s political factions, including the powerful Shiite militia Hezbollah, which is widely believed to wield control over the port where 2,750 metric tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate sat unsecured for more than six years.

“Some people who never took to the streets are going today with a vengeance,” said Hussein El-Achi of the Min Tishreen activist group, who said it was not about the numbers. “It’s about the rage that will be in the demonstration.”

A mass demonstration movement against government corruption erupted in Lebanon October last year, but waned in recent months, even as the standard of living has plummeted. The Lebanese pound has lost at least two-thirds of its value since the fall, slashing the value of people’s salaries as prices have risen.

“Money is just a number now, it’s worthless,” said Imad Mukhalalati, a 50-year-old taxi driver. “I’m not sad, I’m angry.”

In a speech on Friday, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader warned Friday not to hold the Shiite militia responsible for the blast.

“If you want to start a battle against the resistance over this incident, you will get no results,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Iranian-backed militia, that is also a dominant force in the country’s politics.

“The resistance, with its strength and patriotism, is greater and bigger and stronger than to be hit by those liars who want to push and provoke for civil war,” he added. “They will fail and they will always fail.”

But the anger on the streets is visceral, as the city continued to bury its dead on Saturday and the death toll continued to climb. The Dutch government announced that one of its embassy staff members had died after the explosion blew apart her living room. The dead have included children, port workers and firefighters, with rescuers still picking through the rubble.

Adding to the grief and frustration are myriad unanswered questions over what caused the blast. It is still unclear what caused an initial explosion and fire before another that produced the massive mushroom cloud above the city that experts said was consistent with thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate igniting.

“People refuse to live under their rule anymore,” said El Achi, adding that these would be different to demonstrations last year. “At first we were asking them. We had demands. But today we’re not asking any more, we are acting, we are taking back what is ours.”

He said he expected violence.