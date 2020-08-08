Beijing’s top Hong Kong office says U.S. sanctions are ‘clowning actions’ and ‘ridiculous’ By

HONG KONG () – Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong said on Saturday it strongly condemns sanctions imposed by Washington that targeted the bureau’s most senior official in the city, in addition to other senior current and former officials.
The head of Beijing’s Liaison Office, Luo Huining, was among those Washington accused of curtailing political freedoms in the global financial hub, along with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.
“The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous,” the Liaison Office said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.