Bayern’s Alphonso Davies planning to stay ‘as long as possible’ in Germany

Alphonso Davies is planning to stay “as long as possible in Germany” after bursting onto the European scene at Bayern Munich.

The promising left back from Canada has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019-20 at just 19 years of age. The expectation when he was acquired from MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps was that he would be eased into the fold at the Allianz Arena, but it did not take Davies long to prove his worth and nail down a regular role for the Bundesliga champions.

He is now being tipped to reach the very top of the game, with interest in him expected to be shown along the way. Davies is, however, feeling settled in Munich and believes he will spend many years on the books at Bayern.

Davies told The Players’ Tribune of his meteoric rise to prominence: “When I got to Bayern, I wasn’t too nervous. I just wanted to show people that I could play at this level. Since I had come such a long way, I wanted to play with a smile on my face. I still remind myself of that.

“Since then I have won two league titles, two German cups and become the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year. So yeah, I’m still smiling.”

He also laid a vision for his future.

“I have thought about what my career will be like when I’m not so young anymore. I want to stay in Germany for as long as possible,” he said. “When I’m ready to retire — many, many years from now — I’ll definitely get my coaching badges. Then who knows where I’ll end up? Maybe somewhere in Europe, or even back home in Canada.

“Anyway, that’s far away right now. I’m still 19, so I don’t want to think too much about the end of my career. I have had a lot of big dreams ever since I was a kid, and Bayern are helping me achieve those dreams — but trust me, there is more to come. I’m just getting started.”

Davies, who is also capable of operating as a left winger, has made 39 appearances for Bayern this season and may have a few more to come as Hansi Flick’s side prepare to resume their pursuit of Champions League glory.