Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Price Highs, Bull Runs, and Thieves: Bad Crypto News of the Week



Another good week for last week. The dollar price rose more than 5 percent, taking it to around $11,700. That rise wasn’t smooth. A flash crash took $1,500 off the price at one point, although investors remain bullish and the volatility index, which is based on the , is “extremely bullish.” Other volatility measures, though, suggest another drop to $10,000 before a new rally, while the Winklevoss twins think that the amount of infrastructure and capital in the crypto markets will make this bull run very different from the 2017 run.

It’s not just Bitcoin that’s been on a run, though. has hit a two-year high of $400, supported by decentralized finance protocols, the anticipated arrival of ETH 2.0, and the general rise in the altcoin market.

