Ayesha Curry’s Daughters Kill It While Dancing To Beyonce’s New Album “Black Is King”

Roommates, as many fans are still currently enjoying Beyonce’s new visual album “Black Is King,” Ayesha Curry’s daughters appear to be feeling it a little bit more than everyone else. In a cute new video posted to her Instagram, Ayesha captures her daughters slaying a dance routine to Beyonce’s new song “Already.”

Ayesha and Step Curry’s daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, are definitely ready for the spotlight, as they showed off their incredibly impressive dance moves. In the now-viral video clip that has become a trending topic, we get a glimpse that the Curry sisters are not to be played with.

The video begins with the two sisters on a back of a pick-up truck, with Ryan seated on the edge looking fly wearing sunglasses paired with a denim jacket over her tartan dress while Riley takes center stage standing up in a black and white plaid blazer and shades.

As “Already” starts, Riley unleashes her perfectly choreographed Beyoncé dance moves from the “Black is King” video. Riley did not come to play and Ryan was perfectly hyping her up in the background as she also sang along with the track.

Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Storm Reid and R,amp;B sibling duo Chloe x Halle showed love to Riley and Ryan on social media. Ayesha Curry is definitely a proud mama!

