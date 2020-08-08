Ava DuVernay Develops New HBO Max Series Based on One Perfect Shot Twitter Account

Instagram

The ‘When They See Us’ director is set to narrate the series, which is about the art of directing, and executive produce it through her ARRAY Filmworks production company.

Ava Duvernay and HBO Max are reportedly working a new TV series based on popular Twitter account @OnePerfectShot. The “When They See Us” director is set to narrate the series and executive produce it through her ARRAY Filmworks production company with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television also producing.

The synopsis of the project states that “each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.”

“Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons, and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination,” the synopsis continues.

In a statement on Friday, August 7, DuVernay shared that she’s “long wanted to create a series about the art of directing.” She added, “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max.”

Brooke Karzen, executive vice president of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, added, “As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time.”

Garnering over 560,000 followers, the One Perfect Shot Twitter account was started in 2013 by filmmaker Geoff Todd. Later in 2016, Neil Miller earned the ownership of the account and it became a part of the Film School Rejects portfolio.