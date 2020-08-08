Authorities Find Illegal Bitcoin Mining Farm in Kyrgyzstan Free Economic Zone By Cointelegraph

Authorities Find Illegal Bitcoin Mining Farm in Kyrgyzstan Free Economic Zone
Law enforcement authorities in Kyrgyzstan have reportedly detected an illegal cryptocurrency mining farm on the territory of a local free economic zone (FEZ).
The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, an anti-corruption service in the Kyrgyz Republic, has reportedly discovered a large-scale mining farm at FEZ Bishkek. Kyrgyz authorities posted a video of the facility on YouTube on Aug. 7.
