Arab League says ready to mobilise Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion By

BEIRUT () – Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Saturday he would seek to mobilise Arab efforts to provide support to Lebanon after a massive explosion destroyed parts of its capital Beirut this week.
Speaking after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he also said reporters that the Cairo-based league of Arab states was ready to assist the investigation into the blast.
“We are ready to help with all our means,” he said.
