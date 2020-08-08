Ankita Lokhande shares a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s case being handed over to the CBI, fans of the late actor finally breathed a sigh of relief. But, it looks like there’s no keeping them calm until things are completely cleared out. Yesterday, netizens got the hashtag #Warriors4SSR trending on social media.

Joining the trend was Ankita Lokhande whose post managed to grab everyone’s attention online. The actress has shared a picture of herself holding a framed photograph of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother. Her caption for the picture read, “Believe you both are together. #Warriors4SSR” Have a look at the post below.











Talking about the latest developments on the case, the CBI has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. Rhea appeared at the Enforcement Directorate’s office yesterday along with her brother Showik Chakraborty.