Altcoins Account for One Third of Total Crypto Mining Power Usage By Cointelegraph

Altcoins Account for One Third of Total Crypto Mining Power Usage
Researchers at the Technical University of Munich are encouraging regulators to look beyond when it comes to considering the environmental impact of crypto mining.
According to an Aug. 4 issue of scientific journal Joule, researchers Ulrich Gallersdörfer, Lena Klaaßen, and Christian Stoll determined that Bitcoin (BTC) mining accounted for only 66% of the total power usage of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.