Almost 200 Victorian’s fined for breaching lockdown restrictions

Victoria has recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 today and another 12 deaths due to the virus.

The deaths include one man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women in their 80s and four women in their 90s.

Six of those deaths are associated with aged care settings, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews gives an update on COVID-19, August 8, 2020. ()

“We send our best wishes, our condolences, our sympathies to those families and we acknowledge that this will be a very difficult for them,” he said.

“They’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

The announcement comes after Victorian police announced they have issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

The fines have been issued for a number of reasons including 39 people who failed to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reason, 62 for curfew breaches and six at vehicle checkpoints.

Police have conducted 3554 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state with over 230,000 spot checks conducted since 21 March.

One of the breaches included a man who was found at a service station at 1am buying cigarettes and lollies and wasn’t wearing a mask.