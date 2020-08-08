Alex Neal-Bullen suspended, Garry Lyon claims league is making a statement

AFL greats Garry Lyon and Jonathan Brown believe Melbourne’s Alex Neal-Bullen has been the league’s “sacrificial lamb” after he received a four-week ban for a sling tackle.

Neal-Bullen was referred straight to the AFL Tribunal and handed the lengthy suspension for his dangerous tackle which left Adelaide youngster Will Hamill concussed.

However, the length of the suspension handed down to the Demon did not sit well with Brown and Lyon, particularly compared to similar tackles in previous weeks, one of which involved Hawthorn’s Shaun Burgoyne on Patrick Dangerfield in Round 2.

“I think he is a nice target for them to make a big statement,” he told Fox Footy on Friday.

Melbourne will be without Alex Neal-Bullen for the next four matches due to suspension (Getty)

“I don’t mind the fact that it was a severe statement but if it was Dustin (Martin) or Dangerfield it would be maybe two.

“It’s not a bad result if it is sending a clear message to the competition.”

“I think he was (a sacrificial lamb). I think four was too much,” Brown added.

“It’s the equivalent of six in a normal season and that is a big suspension for an act that happened in play. I know it has been in focus.

Adelaide youngster Will Hamill was left heavily concussed after he was tackled by Neal-Bullen (Fox Footy)

“I think four weeks definitely in a shortened season is too much. I would’ve been happy with three, but that’s the absolute maximum.”

Questions around the length of the ban handed down to Neal-Bullen come after suggestions of the AFL’s double-standards regarding Burgoyne’s pair of sling tackles this season.

Burgoyne initially avoided a suspension for his tackle on Dangerfield, before escaping again in recent weeks, even after the league tweaked its matrix on how sling tackles are graded by the Match Review Panel.

“If Toby Greene had’ve done the same thing the other night, it would have been one or two weeks because it’s Toby Greene,” ex-Tiger Nathan Brown told the AFL Sunday Footy Show in June.

Hawks veteran Shaun Burgoyne has avoided suspension twice for two separate sling tackles (Getty)

“I think Shaun Burgoyne, he’s such a great bloke, everyone loves him, maybe there was a bit of a ‘good bloke factor’ about it.

“I think all we’re asking for is consistency. If Burgoyne’s isn’t a week, these aren’t a week either.”

On that same show, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd seemingly predicted the heavy ban handed down to Neal-Bullen.

“You know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“This week or next week there’s going to be (a similar incident) and there will be a crackdown.”