After Beirut Explosion, Protests Erupt as Lebanon’s Anger Boils Over

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Clashes between demonstrators and security forces raged near Lebanon’s Parliament on Saturday at a protest fueled by the vast public anger over the death and destruction caused by a huge explosion in Beirut’s port this week.

Many Lebanese see the blast, which sent a shock wave through the capital that destroyed entire neighborhoods and killed at least 154 people, as the latest and most dangerous manifestation of the corruption and negligence of the country’s political elite.

The clashes turned the streets near the Parliament building into battle zones, where demonstrators pulled down metal and concrete barricades blocking access to the area and threw rocks at the security forces, who fired back with volleys of tear gas.

“Haven’t they quenched their thirst for blood? We came here peacefully, and they do this?” said Rasha Habbal, a 21-year-old student who had come to protest with her 57-year-old mother. Both had been tear-gassed.