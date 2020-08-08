AFL news | Richmond Mabior Chol groping, Liz Ellis on racial element to incident

There is a racial element to the Richmond groping incident involving Mabior Chol that can’t be ignored, former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis said.

Richmond is on the defensive after condemning a dressing room incident in which Tigers players Jayden Short and Nick Vlaustin groped Chol (who is of South Sudanese heritage) after Tuesday’s win over Brisbane.

Ellis and other leading sporting voices debated the incident on Sports Sunday, offering perspective from outside of the AFL community.

“I’m pleased to hear that the leadership team has got on top of this but the thing that bothers me about this is that these sort of situations of indecent assault, they’re not about sex; they’re often about power,” Ellis said.

“You look at Mabior Chol, he’s a junior player in that team. What is it saying about the power balance within that team?

“And you can’t get away from the fact that in this case, it’s a couple of white men doing something to a black man. So it brings in the racial aspect of things.

“I’m choosing my words very carefully, right, because this sort of thing has the potential to go really pear-shaped. But it seems to me that this is something that the AFL is being asked to address. They’ve had racial issues in the past, they do do reconciliation very well as a sport but these things keep popping up.

“I looked at this and I thought, ‘This is more than just the indecent assault that was alleged by [journalist] Hugh Riminton. There is a racial element to this’. I don’t know if that has been appropriately addressed.”

Dressing room stills of the Mabior Chol groping incident. (Nine)

Riminton fronted Richmond coach Damien Hardwick over the incident in a Friday press conference, only for his questions to be shut down. Richmond later released a statement in which Short and Vlaustin apologised to Chol. Hardwick broke his silence on the matter on Saturday, saying the incident “doesn’t look great”.

“One of the problems is that the moment something gets shut down, you start to ask yourself, ‘What are you hiding?'” Ellis said.

“And I know that there’s a bit of outrage around about, ‘Look, this is boys will be boys and cameras shouldn’t be allowed in change rooms’. But it’s certainly done the sport a great service, I think, by opening up the change rooms and exposing this sort of behaviour.

“Richmond actually do inclusivity very well, they’re a team and a club that are looked to. Their well-being program is good, their inclusivity stuff is done very well. Brendon Gale, the CEO, is very good at that.

“But I think when something gets shut down, you immediately ask yourself, ‘What are you hiding?’ And I think that probably didn’t play out particularly well for Richmond in this case.”

Richmond’s Mabior Chol celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide. (Getty)

Former Wallaby and veteran Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons said that Hardwick should have put a stop to the incident, aside from then dodging questions.

“The other thing, Mr Hardwick, is you’re in that dressing room, you’re around that, that appears to be part of the ongoing culture. It was your job as the adult in the room to say, ‘Stop. Seriously, stop, that’s the end of it’,” FitzSimons said.

“It needed one person in authority to say we’re not doing this kind of nonsense.”

FitzSimons added: “In any other workplace in Australia, you’d be before the HR department.

“In sport, people go, ‘Ah well, it’s just sport’. No, actually. Guys, seriously, this is the 21st century. We don’t do this anymore.

“It seems like a bit of fun, dada, dada … there are cameras on you and there are weird cultures that sometimes grow up, particularly in all-male environments, and it’s the outside world that looks in and says, ‘What? Seriously?’

“I think everybody in Australia looks at that and says, ‘What? Seriously? Grow up’.”

Hardwick questioned over groping allegations

Former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor said that such antics weren’t uncommon in the dressing room, yet this incident had crossed a line and needed to be addressed internally by Richmond’s leaders.

“Things happen when you travel around in a bubble. You’re looking to fill in time and do silly things to pass the time away. This is one of them, there’s no doubt about that,” Taylor said.

“Similar things to that sort of stuff [happened in Australian cricket]. And what normally happens is what probably Damien Hardwick and the leadership group, Trent Cotchin, are trying to do now; ‘Righto, boys, enough’s enough. Enough of this silly stuff, let’s just get on and play footy’.

“It’s gone too far. No doubt, it’s gone too far, it needs to be nipped in the bud.

“I’d like to think positively about this and think Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin would have jumped on this anyway at some stage [had it not become public]. They were too late in getting on to it but I’d like to think they would have jumped on it by now.

“Because the player who’s affected by it, he’s obviously going to say, ‘Oh, I’m not that worried about it’. He’s only played three games, he wants to get on with the team.

“But if he’s that uncomfortable, which I think he probably is but not saying it, then that needs to be nipped in the bid.”

Ellis said that the incident had to be used as a strong lesson.

“I don’t understand how these players didn’t know this [wasn’t OK] in the first place but hey can’t be confused about this at all [now],” Ellis said.

“There is a way to behave that he rest of the world has to behave in. Just because you’re a footy player or any sort of athlete doesn’t exclude you from that.

“You live in a privileged work when you’re an athlete, you get away with stuff that most normal people don’t get away with or do thing that the average joe doesn’t get to experience. But part of that, there’s a responsibility about how to behave. They know now how they’ve got to behave, it’s really clear.”