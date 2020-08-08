Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID 19

Few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for COVID 19. Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and shared the news along with confirming that he’ll continue his treatment. Well, today Abhishek Bachchan took to social media once again and revealed that he has completed his treatment after testing negative for COVID 19.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of his care board along with confirming that he’s no longer infected with the virus. It must have been a tough few weeks for the actor, but we’re glad to see that he has finally come through victorious in the battle. Abhishek’s caption for the post read, “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½”

We hope that the actor will now have to self quarantine at home for a period of 14 days to ensure his family are not at risk in case there’s a relapse.