Abhishek Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID 19

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media earlier today and announced that he’s tested negative for COVID 19. The actor posted a picture of his care board along with sharing the good news with his fans. Now, soon after Bachchan confirmed he’s beaten the virus, we have visuals of the actor making his way back home from the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan was snapped by our cameras just before entering his Mumbai home. The actor was seated in his car and had a mask on as he was clicked before going through the gates of his bungalow.

Scroll below to see the pictures.