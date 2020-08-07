Zonnique Says Marriage Is “An Even Bigger Commitment Than A Baby”

Zonnique Pullins recently announced her pregnancy to the world as she and her boyfriend Badhunta Izzy are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

In an interview with Hollywoodlife, Zonnique shared that she’s not quite ready for marriage. Zonnique, 24, said, “I feel like at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now”.

“Like, I feel like that’s…an even bigger commitment–I don’t know, I hate to say like it’s an even bigger commitment than a baby to me,” she added.

Marriage isn’t completely out of the question for Zonnique however, because she’s definitely open to the idea down the line.

As for now however, she says that getting married just seems like “so much” and that’s just not what she wants right now. “Nique Nique” also adds that her boyfriend is more inclined to get married than she is–adding that her mum Tiny encourages her, especially if her man is in board.

Just the other day Tiny clapped back at a commenter who told her to “teach her baby not to be a baby mama but to be a wife”. Tiny told the commenter that her daughter will be good if she doesn’t have a husband, adding that she didn’t have one when she had Nique, and they did well regardless.