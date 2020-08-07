Will Genia club rugby comeback, Dave Rennie

Less than a year after announcing his retirement from Test rugby and moving to Japan to take up a lucrative deal with Kintetsu, Will Genia is set to make a shock return to rugby in Australia.

Genia’s old team the Queensland Reds are set to play the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday, while the 100-Test Wallaby makes a return to the field in Brisbane.

With the Japanese Top League competition cancelled due to COVID-19, Genia has been given a release by Kintetsu to play for GPS Rugby Club in the Brisbane club rugby competition.

Will Genia in his GPS jersey (Brendan Hertel/QRU Media)

“Super excited” the former Wallaby said of his return.

“Very fortunate Kintetsu was able to clear it. The clearance came through in a little under a week.

“It’s amazing for me, because I’ve been training with the guys for six weeks, so for them to let me play some footy is awesome.

“For me I kind of saw it as an opportunity to give back and just play, because that’s how I am built. I want to be able to contribute to what the guys are doing on the weekend.”

Genia will come off the bench tomorrow in ‘Jeeps’ clash with Souths in Ashgrove, in Brisbane’s inner west, and he’ll be replacing a player he knows better than most, younger brother Nigel.

Will Genia (right) has joined his brother Nigel’s club side. (Brendan Hertel/QRU Media)

“Who knows, maybe they’ll put me on at fullback or maybe the wing, so I can sort of share the field with him. It would be pretty cool,” Genia said.

While that seems unlikely, it’s a better chance than Genia making a comeback to Test rugby, despite the arrival of new head coach Dave Rennie in Australia.

Rennie has settled in his new home on the Gold Coast, finally ready to get his hands dirty in his new role, after several weeks of quarantine and relying on zoom conferences to connect with players and coaching staff.

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie (Getty)

“We’ve done a million Zoom calls and trying to stay connected” Rennie revealed.

“We’ve had chances for (Scott Wisemantel) and (Matt Taylor) to get around to the Super Rugby clubs but of course that’s stopped now as well.

“It’s far from perfect, but it’s just great that the boys are back playing rugby.

“We’re trying to work in with the Super Rugby coaches and help out, then hopefully get some international footy come October.”

Rennie has been pleased with the form of the five Australian sides in the Super Rugby AU competition, but preferences a trans-Tasman format moving forward.

“I think (trans-Tasman) is important, and important for both countries,” he said.

“Obviously, there’s talk about potentially four sides from here, or maybe five sides from here. The thing I like about five teams is it gives the young guys opportunities for those guys.

“You could argue when Australia was really successful, they only had three sides, you end up with three really strong teams.

“But I think if you’re looking long term, we need to provide opportunities to guys to stay here and play professionally.”

Rennie will get a first hand look at his new crop of Australian players, with the Force set to play their next two home games against the Waratahs and Reds at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.