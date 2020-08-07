What to watch this weekend on Netflix, broadcast TV, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Take a look at this weekend's notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

Netflix’s “Nailed It! Mexico” is hosted by Omar Chaparro, center, who with head judge Anna Ruiz, judges home bakers in Mexico with terrible track records, who take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces.

Nailed It! Mexico: The second season of the Mexico-based version of this baking competition returns Aug. 7, with some potentially epic cake fails.

Work It: Seeking a new teen dance comedy in your life? This new flick starring Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy will be on the streaming service Aug. 7.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: The final installment of the Guillermo del Toro animated Tales of Arcadia trilogy comes to Netflix Aug. 7, bringing everything “full circle.”

Some other new titles on Netflix this weekend include The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space; Selling Sunset (season 3), and Tiny Creatures (season 1).

Earlier this week, docuseries Immigration Nation also arrived on the streaming service.

On TV

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans in TNT’s “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.” Kata Vermes—TNT

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness concludes on TNT on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. Read ’s interview with production designer Ruth Ammon here.

HBO’s Perry Mason, which has now been renewed for a second season, will close out its current season on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (and can also be streamed via the HBO and HBO Max apps). Read ’s interview with the series’ production and costume designers here.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will air in two parts on Aug. 9 and 10 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.

HBO Max

Sarah Snook and Seth Rogen star in HBO’s “An American Pickle.” Hopper Stone—HBO

Comedy film An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen as a 1920s Polish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle brine and emerges from it a century later (encountering his great-grandson…also played by Rogen), debuted on the streamer Thursday.

Peacock

Thursday also saw the debut of U.K. comedy series Hitmen, starring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins (of Great British Baking Show fame), on Peacock.

On VOD

The Tax Collector: The film starring Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto as “tax collectors” for a crime lord arrives on VOD Aug. 7. (The reviews are not particularly strong for this one.)

The Secret Garden: A new adaptation of the beloved Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Dixie Egerickx, will be on VOD Aug. 7.

Additional VOD titles out Aug. 7 include: Waiting for the Barbarians (also a bit poorly reviewed), Made in Italy; Black Water: Abyss; She Dies Tomorrow; and Out Stealing Horses.

Coming soon

The newest season of sports documentary series Hard Knocks comes to HBO on Aug. 11, this time focusing on the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Australian comedy-drama series Five Bedrooms will come to Peacock on Aug. 13.

