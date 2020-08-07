Wayne Bennett, Paul Vaughan bubble breaches, Ricky Stuart

Ricky Stuart thinks you’d have to be living under a rock, to not know about the NRL bio-security rules.

“We’re all getting told what the protocols are and we’re all made very much aware of it,” Stuart said.

The Canberra Raiders coach has spoken out, after Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons prop Paul Vaughan were stood down for two weeks for breaching the NRL bubble.

Bennett breaches NRL COVID-19 protocol

“I’d love to go to the pub and have a beer with my mates, I’d love to go out for lunch or go out for dinner with the family but you can’t,” Stuart said.

“They’re just tough times at the moment but under tough times you find out the true character of people.”

Within hours of learning of the bubble breaches on Thursday, Bennett and Vaughan were placed on “COVID holds,” banning them from attending training sessions or games for 14 days.

“They (the NRL) have had to jump onto it very quickly and they’ve got to make an example of it because everybody understands the rules and everybody is consistently made aware of it,” Stuart said.

At the Canberra Raiders HQ in Braddon, the players, coaches and staff are being reminded daily.

“I know our people here feel like they’re a nuisance because they’re continually telling the boys,” Stuart said.

“I gave the guys another quick chat today because I know Matty our footy manager and Wendy who looks after a lot of protocols, they get a little bit concerned that the boys are getting bored with it but you can’t get bored with it.”

But Stuart admitted while it can be easy to avoid cafes and restaurants, smaller habits may be harder to break.

Dragons player Paul Vaughan is gang tackled by Raiders defenders (Getty)

“I just hope we don’t get caught out through a mistake or what not.

“It’s just a common occurrence every day for the boys to go and get a selfie, a fan comes up and wants to get a photo or a signature, it’s very much a reaction, it’s a habit. Those things are a little bit different to going to a restaurant.

“It’s a multi-million dollar business that’s at stake here and we’ve just got to be very mindful of that.”