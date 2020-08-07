Washington releases Guice amid domestic violence charges

The Washington Football Team moved quickly regarding running back Derrius Guice.
On Friday, Sam Fortier, Nicki Jhabvala and Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported that the 23-year-old ball-carrier turned himself into police amid charges of domestic violence that include one count of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery.
Washington released Guice on Friday:
Washington selected Guice with the 59th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie year after he suffered a torn ACL in his preseason debut, and a different knee injury cost him nearly two months of the 2019 campaign.
In total, Guice gained 245 rushing yards on 42 attempts (5.8 yards per carry) with two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown in five games with Washington.