Virginia Woman Murders Cheating Boyfriend On Instagram!! (Graphic Video)

A Virginia woman appears to have murdered her “cheating” boyfriend, by running him over with her car – and the gruesome murder was captured and Livestreamed on Instagram, MTO News has confirmed.

Here is the video – warning VERY GRAPHIC

Norfolk police are investigating a domestic assault that left a man severely injured Thursday afternoon. But this morning, that “assault” case appears to have turned into a homicide case, because social media reports claim that the man died last night.

So far police are being tight lipped about the investigation. They have not responded to MTO News’ request for comment.

But witnesses (who can be seen in the video) described what they saw. In the video, the witnesses can be heard saying that a woman ran the man down with a car. You could hear at least one person in one video saying that he still was breathing while he was on the ground.

The woman in the video, can be heard scolding the critically injured man for “cheating” on her.

The police department tweeted that officers took a woman into custody at the scene.

