'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Defends Lisa Vanderpump Amid Pay Lawsuit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is speaking out in defense of Lisa Vanderpump after a lawsuit was filed against her, alleging that she does not pay her employees.

He retweeted an article about the lawsuit, along with the caption:

“I’ve always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount. Even looking back since I was a bus boy it was legit and fair. Been at at sur for years now.”

