‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Defends Lisa Vanderpump Amid Pay Lawsuit

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is speaking out in defense of Lisa Vanderpump after a lawsuit was filed against her, alleging that she does not pay her employees.

He retweeted an article about the lawsuit, along with the caption:

“I’ve always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount. Even looking back since I was a bus boy it was legit and fair. Been at at sur for years now.”

A week ago, former hostess Olivia Hanson filed a class-action lawsuit alleging LVP and her husband, Ken Todd, failed to pay overtime wages to employees at SUR.

According to documents obtained by E!, the filing claims that for at least the past one to four years, LVP and Todd failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks, provide accurate wage statements or provide workers with pay stubs at the end of their employment.

She is seeking damages.