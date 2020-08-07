Vaani Kapoor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor’s next



A few days back Abhishek Kapoor had announced his next with Ayushmann Khurrana where he would play a cross functional athlete. The actor was super kicked about the project and now we hear that the makers have found the leading lady for the film in Vaani Kapoor.



War actress Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this untitled film. The two actors will work together for the first time. Confirming the news, Abhishek Kapoor said, “Vaani is a committed actor, and I am looking forward to working with her and Ayushmann. This is the first time they will be seen together on screen and I believe that their combo will be electrifying.”

The actress is surely flying high with big-projects falling in her kitty. The actress also has Bell Bottom in the pipeline where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar.