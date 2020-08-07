US government contractor Anomaly Six collects and sells location data from hundreds of millions of phones globally via its SDK that is embedded in 500+ apps (Byron Tau/Wall Street Journal)

Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:
US government contractor Anomaly Six collects and sells location data from hundreds of millions of phones globally via its SDK that is embedded in 500+ apps — Anomaly Six has ties to military, intelligence agencies and draws location data from more than 500 apps with hundreds of millions of users
