US government contractor Anomaly Six collects and sells location data from hundreds of millions of phones globally via its SDK that is embedded in 500+ apps (Byron Tau/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:

US government contractor Anomaly Six collects and sells location data from hundreds of millions of phones globally via its SDK that is embedded in 500+ apps  —  Anomaly Six has ties to military, intelligence agencies and draws location data from more than 500 apps with hundreds of millions of users

