UK’s Hikma starts manufacturing COVID-19 treatment remdesivir for Gilead By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hamburg

() – Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTC:) has started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for COVID-19 from U.S.-based Gilead (NASDAQ:), for an undisclosed amount at its facility in Portugal, the British company’s chief executive officer said.

The company will supply the first batches of the antiviral drug “soon,” and Gilead is expected to distribute the treatment, which was the first to be greenlit for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“The terms of the deal are confidential, we are simply a contract manufacturer for Gilead – they order products from us as they expect the sales to be,” CEO Siggi Olafsson told on Friday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR