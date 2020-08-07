Tyrese On Beef W/ The Rock: It Came Down To Survival

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Tyrese headed to the Fat Joe Show, where he was asked about his famous public beef with The Rock.

“It really just came down to survival,” he said, denying there is any “beef.”

“I’m a hood n*gga that will protect survival at all costs. And so whatever the politics was, whatever happened, however it happened, you know, I was very vocal about speaking up and speaking out. It’s not anything in me to say anything new about that man. Um, I wish him the best, he’s a great father and now a husband.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR