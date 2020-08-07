Tyga Asked to Cancel Concert in Belarus Following ‘Propaganda Stunt’ Criticism

Instagram

In an open letter, Human Rights Foundation president reminds the ‘Loco Contigo’ rapper that participating in the event may ‘undermine the activism he has encouraged in the United States.’

A U.S.-based Human Rights Foundation asked rapper Tyga to cancel his upcoming gig at a government-sponsored concert in Belarus. The “Ayy Macarena” rapper is set to perform Saturday, August 8 at Hip Hop Fireworks in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

That is also the night before the country’s presidential election that might see the end of the 26-year rule of its incumbent authoritarian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko. The foundation thinks that the event is a political one and it may be a part of a “plan to distract protestors from gathering at opposition rallies.”

Writing in a letter sent to Tyga, the foundation says that the concert is “organized and funded by the Belarusian dictatorship, led by Alexander Lukashenko.” HRF president Thor Halvorssen continues stating, “This performance, scheduled for the day before Belarus’ elections, is no coincidence. It is an excuse to cancel the opposition’s final electoral rally, and prevent ordinary Belarusians from showing their support for freedom and democracy.”

He adds, “It is also a deliberate attempt to turn attention away from the massive electoral fraud that is already taking place across the country. Simply put: Your concert will serve as propaganda for Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime the day before the election.”

In the letter, Halvorssen also notes that “Tyga has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has urged followers to vote in local elections and take to the streets in protest.” He also reminds the hip-hop star that participating in the event may “undermine the activism he has encouraged in the United States, and provide the Belarusian dictator a useful propaganda stunt,” adding, “We hope he will stand on the side of the people of Belarus as opposed to their oppressor. He must decline the invitation to perform for the dictator.”

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, has yet to respond to the letter.